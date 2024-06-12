Revealed: Why Man Utd decided against sacking Erik ten Hag despite talking to ‘half a dozen other managers'

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeRevealed: Why Man Utd decided against sacking Erik ten Hag despite talking to ‘half a dozen other managers'Manchester UnitedErik ten HagPremier LeagueManchester United have reportedly decided not to part ways with manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the 2024/25 season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd decided to retain Ten Hag's servicesThe manager helped the club win FA Cup this seasonINEOS conducted end-of-the-season reviewArticle continues below