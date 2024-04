Why Liverpool picked Feyenoord's Arne Slot over Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp - explained LiverpoolJuergen KloppWest Ham vs LiverpoolPremier League

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot looks set to join Liverpool this summer — but why did the Reds choose him over Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim?