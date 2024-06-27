Why Kylian Mbappe is unhappy with custom face mask at Euro 2024 – with protective covering for France superstar different to that sported by Victor Osimhen & other injury victims
Kylian Mbappe is reportedly unhappy with his face mask at Euro 2024, with that covering different to the ones sported by Victor Osimhen and Co.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Forward took blow to the face against Austria
- Broken nose needs to be protected in matches
- Real Madrid-bound star seeing vision impacted