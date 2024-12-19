What now for Marcus Rashford? Wantaway Man Utd star's possible destinations ranked - with move to follow Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi and shock Premier League switch among his options

The England forward has revealed his desire to leave Manchester United, but could find himself short of viable suitors for various reasons

It's a shame Marcus Rashford's Manchester United career has come to this. He really ought to have been one of the last remaining one-club men. After a sensational 30-goal season in 2022-23, the world thought he would fulfil his potential at Old Trafford and become a modern United great.

Alas, that dream is in tatters. Following weeks of speculation that the Red Devils could move Rashford on, the man himself has come out and expressed his desire for a 'new challenge'. Nearly two decades of association with United are coming to an end.

The problem for both United and Rashford now is finding a suitor. His salary is among the highest in the league, with various sources claiming he earns somewhere in the region of £325,000 ($412,000) per week. Despite his successful 2022-23 campaign, Rashford has not enjoyed a truly great season outside of that in the 2020s. Attitude and work ethic have long been called into question, while he is only really useful coming inside from the left despite attempts to play him through the middle and wide right.

So who will bite the bullet and make a move for Rashford? What kind of move would he even accept? Where are the destinations he could land? GOAL has run through every conceivable party who may hold an interest and decided where Rashford is most likely to head to next.