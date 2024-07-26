West Ham ready to take FA to court over potential LIFETIME ban for Lucas Paqueta as investigation into alleged spot-fixing continues
West Ham United are reportedly considering legal measures against the Football Association in response to a potential lifetime ban on Lucas Paqueta.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Paqueta accused of picking up deliberate cautions
- West Ham considering to take FA to court
- Argue that it is "unreasonable" to impose a lifetime ban