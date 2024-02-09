Welcome to Wrexham is back! Release date confirmed for third season of documentary series about Welsh side's fairytale rise under Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Jamie Spencer
Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
WrexhamLeague Two

The third series of Welcome to Wrexham has been given a release date and will continue to stream in the UK on Disney+

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Welcome to Wrexham date revealed
  • Series three to begin in April
  • Disney+ will stream it in the UK

Editors' Picks