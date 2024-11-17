'Embarrassing, we're a laughing stock' - Fans react to news Wayne Rooney will star in Wrexham-style documentary as Man Utd legend follows in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's footsteps
A Wrexham-style 'fly on the wall' documentary about Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's stint as Plymouth Argyle boss is reportedly in the works.
- Plymouth set to have Wrexham-style documentary
- Television companies enticed by Rooney's presence
- Cameras to follow Rooney's life off-the-field as well