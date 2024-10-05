Wayne Rooney Plymouth 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Nightmare for Wayne Rooney! Furious Plymouth coach sent off and misses team's late winner against Blackburn

W. RooneyPlymouthPlymouth vs BlackburnBlackburnChampionshipManchester United

A furious Wayne Rooney was sent off for his vehement protests after Blackburn Rovers grabbed an equaliser before Plymouth won it late on.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Rankin-Costello equalised in the 86th minute
  • Rooney given marching orders for his protests
  • Whittaker scored late for Plymouth to snatch a late win
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below