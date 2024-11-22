Wayne Rooney explains decision to do Wrexham-style documentary – with Plymouth boss claiming ‘big brands’ are keen on streaming the show
Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney has explained why he will be starring in a Wrexham-style documentary, with “big brands” keen on streaming the show.
- Wrexham set the standard for fly-on-the-wall shows
- A number of other clubs have followed that trend
- Man Utd legend embracing life in front of the camera