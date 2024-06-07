Where to watch Copa America 2024 matches live in UK: TV, online streaming & channels

Find out where you can watch every Copa America 2024 game live in the United Kingdom.

The Copa America 2024 is just around the corner, promising a summer of electrifying football action. As one of the oldest international continental football competitions, this edition promises to be bigger and better than ever.

It is hosted in the United States and features top teams from across the Americas, including guest nations from CONCACAF. For UK football fans, the question is: Where can you catch all the live action? GOAL has got you covered with a comprehensive guide to watching every goal, tackle, and celebration.

From the opening match to the thrilling final, this tournament will showcase the talents of some of the world's best players, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, and many more. The Copa America is renowned for its unpredictable twists and turns, and 2024 is sure to deliver its share of surprises. Whether you're a die-hard fan of a particular nation or simply enjoy top-quality football, this tournament has something for everyone.