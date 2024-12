Former Real Madrid scout Manolo Romero has warned Vinicius Junior that Florentino Perez would sell him as he prefers Kylian Mbappe over the Brazilian.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Vinicius warned Mbappe is Perez's favourite

Perez would sell Brazilian for the right price

Saudi Arabian clubs interested in Vinicius Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱