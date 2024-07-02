Christian Pulisic USMNT Uruguay referee 2024 Copa AmericaGetty/FOX
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Referee snubs Christian Pulisic handshake after Copa America controversy – with USMNT captain suggesting match official should join in celebrations with Uruguay

Christian PulisicUSACopa AmericaUSA vs UruguayUruguay

Controversial referee Kevin Ortega snubbed a handshake with Christian Pulisic at the end of the USMNT’s Copa America clash with Uruguay.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • United States dumped out of event on home soil
  • Took issue with the performance of match officials
  • Skipper led the post-match protests in Kansas City