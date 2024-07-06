VIDEO: Pedri wasn't missing out! Injured Barcelona star hilariously carried into Spain celebrations after Euro 2024 victory over Germany - but midfielder's tournament is over
Spain were not willing to let Pedri miss out on the celebrations after beating Germany at Euro 2024, despite the young midfielder's severe injury.
- Pedri went off injured against France
- Midfielder carried into celebration picture
- Youngster will miss rest of tournament