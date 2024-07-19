VIDEO: Paul Mullin surprises Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on radio show with unpopular Rob McElhenney opinion as Wolverine star asks for Wrexham forward's autograph live on air
Paul Mullin broke Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds' heart live on air as the striker made a surprise call to a radio show the Hollywood star was on.
- Wrexham star makes surprise appearance on radio
- Reynolds hits back after his McElhenney dig
- Jackman reveals his admiration for the forward