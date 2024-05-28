This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL VIDEO: Lionel Messi hilariously shut out by Will Smith & Martin Lawrence as Inter Miami superstar shows off comedic chops & speaks English in Bad Boys 4 promo alongside NBA icon Jimmy Butler Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerShowbizInter Miami CF Lionel Messi has put acting skills to the test, while speaking English, with the Inter Miami star featuring in a Bad Boys promo alongside Will Smith. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ride or Die preparing to hit the big screen

Florida's finest brought along for the ride

Argentine advised to stick with his day job