VIDEO: Jakub Blaszczykowski and Lukasz Piszczek take on 100 children! Borussia Dortmund pair receive bizarre farewell as Jurgen Klopp watches on
Borussia Dortmund legends Lukasz Piszczek, Jakub Blaszczykowski, and Nuri Sahin played against 100 children in a surreal testimonial game.
- Piszczek & Blaszczykowski play Dortmund testimonial
- Polish legends take on 100 children on the pitch
- Joined by Sahin as ex-manager Klopp watches on