VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously almost misses one of the worst own goals EVER as he flings his arms up & scolds Joao Cancelo seconds before embarrassing Turkey error
Cristiano Ronaldo almost missed one of the worst own goals ever as he turned his back to scold Joao Cancelo seconds before Turkey's error.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mistake in Turkey's defence led to own goal
- Lack of communication gifted a second to Portugal
- Ronaldo almost missed the goal as he berated Cancelo