VIDEO: Chaos at the Olympics as players forced off after 106th-minute Argentina equaliser vs Morocco sparks ugly scenes including pitch invasion & barrage of 'firecrackers' - with goal ruled out 90 MINUTES later by VAR
Chaos reigned in Argentina's Olympic opener as a late equaliser sparked crowd trouble and a suspension, but the goal was ruled out 90 minutes later.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Argentina net late equaliser against Morocco
- Sparks violent reaction from supporters
- VAR later ruled goal out as African team won