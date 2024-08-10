In winning Olympic gold, the U.S. seized their moment, ousted Brazil and reclaimed their spot at the top of the women's soccer world

Six games in 16 days. It was a grueling stretch, to say the least. At times during this intense run through the 2024 Olympics, coach Emma Hayes and the U.S. women's national team had to accept that this wasn't about thriving, but rather about surviving. And they knew the reward if they could simply sustain.

For the U.S., Saturday was about more than a fifth gold medal. It was about legitimacy. It was about legacy. It was about history, nostalgia and resurrection. And they knew it would come against a Brazil squad that had it's own motivations. For them, it was about Marta, an icon. It was about a new generation. It was about taking down a Goliath that, just a few weeks ago, looked a lot more like a David.

Led by Mallory Swanson's clutch second-half goal, the U.S. outlasted Brazil 1-0 in the Gold Medal match in Paris. Saturday's final was the sixth gold medal appearance for the USWNT - out of eight Olympics in which women's soccer was contested - and they've now won five.

It was a tight, nervy affair, one defined by a series of moments. Swanson's goal was the tournament winner, but Brazil had their chances. But while they couldn't convert them, Swanson did. Sometimes that's the difference. Sometimes those moments are all it takes to win what not long ago seemed un-winnable, to change perceptions, to be reborn.

The U.S. seized their moment and, as a result - after failing to even reach an Olympics final since London 2012 - also reclaimed their spot at the top of the women's soccer world.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the USWNT's gold medal-winning performance at Parc des Princes in Paris.