'Affected me personally' - USWNT star Tierna Davidson opens up on impact of Korbin Albert's anti-LGBTQIA+ posts but admits Olympic team-mate 'has gone through a lot of learning'
United States women's national team star Tierna Davidson has admitted that anti-LGBTQIA+ posts from team-mate Korbin Albert impacted her 'personally'.
- Albert apologized for anti-LGBTQIA+ posts in March
- USWNT star Davidson admits activity impacted her
- Speaks at length about situation before Olympics