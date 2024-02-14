USWNT star Becky Sauerbrunn added to Gold Cup roster after Alana Cook ruled out with knee injury

Getty ImagesRichard MillsUSWNT star Becky Sauerbrunn added to Gold Cup roster after Alana Cook ruled out with knee injuryBecky SauerbrunnUSAWorld Cup Qualification CONCACAFWomen's footballBecky Sauerbrunn has been named in the USWNT's squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup after Alana Cook missed out through injury.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSauerbrunn picked for US' Gold Cup squadFellow defender Cook ruled out through injuryInaugural competition begins next week