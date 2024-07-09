Jurgen Klopp Emma HayesGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

USWNT boss Emma Hayes responds to equal pay question amid rumours Jurgen Klopp is in frame to take over USMNT

Emma HayesUSAUSAWomen's footballJuergen KloppSummer Olympics

USWNT boss Emma Hayes has responded to equal pay questions in the States amid talk of Jurgen Klopp becoming head coach of the USMNT.

  • Ex-Liverpool boss linked with coaching return
  • WSL title winner in charge of women's team
  • Focus locked on Olympics amid speculation
