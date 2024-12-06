USMNT trio of Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, Richy Ledezma on target as PSV thrash FC Twente

GettyTom HindleUSMNT trio of Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, Richy Ledezma on target as PSV thrash FC TwenteR. PepiM. TillmanR. LedezmaPSV EindhovenEredivisiePSV Eindhoven vs TwenteTwenteRicardo Pepi found the net once again, while two of his USMNT teammates also got on the scoresheet in the Eredivisie leaders' 6-1 winArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMalik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi, Richy Ledezma all scoredPepi is now tied atop Dutch league goalscoring chartsPSV opened nine point lead over AjaxFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱