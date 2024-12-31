USMNT Transfer Notebook: PSV's Ricardo Pepi drawing attention from France and England, all quiet with Dortmund's Gio Reyna and is Christian Pulisic's future now uncertain at AC Milan?

GOAL breaks down this week's transfer rumors involving American soccer's top stars

Transfer season is here!

The January transfer window is always one of the most chaotic periods on the soccer calendar, and several U.S. men's national team stars could be on the move this month.

Right now, Ricardo Pepi is the main focus. The USMNT striker is drawing interest from clubs across Europe, and there’s no sign of it slowing down. With every goal Pepi scores for PSV, more eyes turn his way—and with more attention comes the likelihood of a bigger transfer fee when his inevitable move arrives.

But Pepi isn’t the only USMNT star making headlines. It’s still too early to predict whether this January will be hectic or quiet for American soccer fans, but the early signs point to plenty of activity. From players chasing well-earned moves up the ladder to others seeking more playing time elsewhere, there’s no shortage of rumors to track and stories to follow.

With that in mind, GOAL is launching its first USMNT Transfer Notebook -- a weekly series running through January that will track the biggest rumors surrounding players in the U.S. national team pool. Stay tuned here for the latest updates on who could be on the move...