Stock up, stock down: Aidan Morris rises, Johnny Cardoso falls, others to watch following USMNT's September camp

Several U.S. players helped their cases with a new coach coming in, but others may have played their way out of the picture

From the start, it was clear that September's U.S. men's national team friendlies doubled as an audition.

Mauricio Pochettino would be watching and the U.S. players were fully aware that, if they wanted to make a great impression on their new coach, they had to show out in September.

Ahem.

An ugly 2-1 loss to Canada last Saturday was followed up by a frustrating 1-1 draw with New Zealand on Tuesday night - a match that kicked off less than 30 minutes after U.S. Soccer officially installed Pochettino as team manager - as the U.S. conceded late to throw away a win. All camp long, there was talk of a lack of intensity, a lack of poise and persistance, and, ultimately, it showed in the results.

Collectively, the U.S. didn't make the best impression. There were few real positives to take away on a team-wide basis. Several individuals, though, helped their cases, particularly with a new coach coming in. Others, though, may have played their way out of the picture with a rough window.

Whose stock rose and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.