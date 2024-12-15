Gio Reyna Dortmund 2024-25Getty
Tom Hindle

USMNT star Gio Reyna blasts wonder goal for Borussia Dortmund in first Bundesliga start of the season

G. ReynaBorussia DortmundBundesligaBorussia Dortmund vs HoffenheimHoffenheim

The attacking midfielder found the back of the net with a driven strike to give Dortmund a 1-0 lead

  • Gio Reyna scores on first Bundesliga start of the season
  • Gave Dortmund 1-0 lead over Hoffenheim
  • Conceded extra time equalizer to slump to 1-1 draw
