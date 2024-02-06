USMNT star Gio Reyna backed to be 'the signing of the January transfer window' after joining Nottingham Forest despite no longer being in 'same category as Jude Bellingham & Erling Haaland'

Chris Burton
Gio Reyna USMNT 2023Getty
Giovanni ReynaUSAPremier LeagueTransfersNottingham ForestBorussia DortmundJude BellinghamErling Haaland

USMNT star Gio Reyna boasts the potential to be “the signing of the January transfer window”, says ex-Nottingham Forest striker Robert Earnshaw.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Playmaker left Dortmund on loan
  • Taking on Premier League challenge
  • Expected to star at the City Ground

Editors' Picks