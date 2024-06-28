USMNT sent ‘set up for failure’ warning by Tyler Adams as captaincy candidate calls for no ‘excuses’ after Tim Weah’s costly red card delivers Copa America pain against Panama
Tyler Adams has sent a “set up for failure” warning to the USMNT, with “excuses” needing to be avoided after a Copa America setback against Panama.
- Berhalter's side reduced to 10 men
- Threw away lead in 2-1 defeat
- Can still reach the knockout stages