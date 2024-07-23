Simone Biles LeBron James Michael PhelpsGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

USMNT taking inspiration from Michael Phelps, Simone Biles & LeBron James in Olympic gold medal bid – with Walker Zimmerman living ‘resurrected dream’ as part of Team USA

USASummer OlympicsWalker Zimmerman

Walker Zimmerman forms part of a USMNT taking inspiration from Michael Phelps, Simone Biles and LeBron James when it comes to Olympic gold medal bids.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • U.S. heading to Paris with high hopes
  • Men's football team back on Olympic stage
  • Hoping to emulate efforts of legends
Article continues below