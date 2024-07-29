GOAL examines the tactics needed for the U.S. to beat Guinea and advance to the knockout stage of the 2024 Olympic Games

After a disappointing opening performance at the 2024 Olympic Games, a 3-0 battering at the hands of Thierry Henry's France, the USMNT rebounded brilliantly with a 4-1 thrashing of New Zealand in their second group stage game.

As a result, they have now set themselves up to advance to the knockouts with a victory against Guinea Tuesday afternoon - and while there are multiple scenarios in which a draw would suffice, it's academic if they win. It's a very simple formula for the U.S. squad: win and you're in.

From Paxten Aaronson and Griffin Yow in the attack to Gianluca Busio in the midfield, GOAL takes a look at five things the USMNT can do to ensure they advance out of the group stage, and make this first Olympics appearance since 2008 something special.