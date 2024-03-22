'Wasn't pretty' - USMNT star Antonee Robinson's honest assessment as Christian Pulisic and Co struggle to CONCACAF Nations League semifinal victory over Jamaica USAAntonee RobinsonUSA vs JamaicaCONCACAF Nations League

USMNT ace Antonee Robinson offered an honest assessment of his side's 3-1 victory over Jamaica, as they scraped to the CONCACAF Nations League final.