Ultimate Barclaysmen: Matthew Taylor was the Portsmouth & Bolton hero with a rocket launcher attached to his foot

The Englishman embodied a lot of what made the Barclays years so iconic as he starred across spells at Portsmouth, Bolton and West Ham

'The Barclays'. While the Premier League was technically sponsored by the aforementioned bank between 2001-16, the period which is so wistfully looked back upon by fans of a certain vintage is the first decade of the 2000s.

After its initial emergence in 1992, the English top-flight enjoyed a secondary boom in popularity following the turn of the millennium, as overseas television deals and a secondary influx of foreign stars gave the league a truly global appeal. It played host to a number of the game's modern icons, too, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry and Didier Drogba among those who lit up the Premier League on a weekly basis.

When fans refer to 'The Barclays', though, it is not those household names they are referring to. Instead, it is the players who were largely in the background when it came to being headline-grabbing, but were seen as key cogs in the Premier League machine by die-hard fans, while still able to produce moments of magic.

These players have come to be known as the 'Barclaysmen', but what made them so beloved, and what became of them once their Barclays life was over? Here at GOAL, we will endeavour to find out with our latest series, 'Ultimate Barclaysmen'.

One of those, without doubt, is Matthew Taylor. After toiling in the fourth and third tiers of English football with Luton, the midfielder soon rose to Premier League stardom with Portsmouth, Bolton and West Ham. A hard-working Englishman with a penchant for scoring stunning goals for mid-table teams, Taylor is a revered cult hero.