Tyler Dibling: The low-socked dynamo shining for Southampton after calling it quits at Chelsea

After spending just two months with the Blues, the 18-year-old is thriving with the Saints back in the Premier League

It's not often that a young player walks away from Chelsea of their own accord rather than being brutally cut loose by the west London club, but that was the decision Tyler Dibling took two years ago as he returned to Southampton just two months after he had been lured away to Stamford Bridge.

Fast-forward two years and both player and club are reaping the rewards of his comeback, as the 18-year-old is demonstrating his huge potential having been fast-tracked into the first team with the Saints back in the big time after securing promotion via the play-offs at the end of 2023-24.

A versatile attacking midfielder who is capable of operating out wide, Dibling has caught the eye in the early weeks of the season with his fearless ball-carrying and trickery - with his form even leading to links to another Premier League giant in Manchester United. But just who is Southampton's teenage sensation? GOAL has you covered...