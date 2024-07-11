Joao Neves Benfica 2023-24Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Trouble for Man Utd as PSG outbid Red Devils with €70m offer for Benfica star Joao Neves

Paris Saint-GermainManchester UnitedPremier LeagueBenficaLiga PortugalLigue 1Transfers

Manchester United's potential Joao Neves move could be in doubt as Paris Saint-Germain have made a bid for the Benfica wonderkid.

  • PSG make new bid for Joao Neves
  • Man Utd also interested in teenager
  • Benfica offering him a new contract
