Vinicius Jr The Best
Gill Clark

'They tried to invalidate & diminish me' - Vinicius Junior vows 'nobody will tell me who I should fight for' after being crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player as Real Madrid talisman issues powerful warning to critics

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has issued a powerful message to his critics after being crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player.

  • Vini Jr beats Rodri to FIFA's The Best
  • Has enjoyed stellar year
  • Sends out strong message to critics
