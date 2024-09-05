Are Trent Alexander-Arnold substitutions a Real Madrid transfer hint? Liverpool legend wonders if free agent move to Spain has already been agreed
Trent Alexander-Arnold may have already agreed a move to Real Madrid, claims Graeme Souness, with Liverpool sub calls acting as a transfer hint.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Home-grown star into final year of contract
- Linked with a move to join Galacticos in Spain
- Van Dijk also tipped to head for the Bernabeu