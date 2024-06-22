Leny YoroGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Transfer blow for Liverpool! Lille starlet Leny Yoro 'reaches agreement' to join Real Madrid

Real MadridLaLigaLiverpoolPremier LeagueLilleLigue 1

Lille starlet Leny Yoro has reportedly reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in a transfer blow to Liverpool.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Yoro agrees to personal terms with Real Madrid
  • Was being pursued by several other clubs
  • Madrid will begin negotiations with Lille
Article continues below