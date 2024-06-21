Transfer homecoming for USMNT star Weston McKennie? $15m MLS option for Juventus midfielder to consider amid links to Premier League giants Arsenal & Tottenham
Weston McKennie has been linked with a number of teams in the Premier League, but the USMNT star may have an MLS homecoming option to consider.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- American has one year left on Juve deal
- Interest from a number of teams in England
- Ambitious teams in MLS have joined the race