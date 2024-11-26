Tottenham branded 'the biggest frauds in the football league' after 4-0 win over Man City as Noel Gallagher predicts Ange Postecoglou's side will be 'battered' by Fulham in next game
Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher described Tottenham as 'the biggest frauds in the football league' after their 4-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday.
- Gallagher mocked Tottenham
- Spurs thrashed Man City 4-0 at Etihad Stadium
- Predicts they will lose to Fulham