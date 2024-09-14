Tom Brady Eli Manning Rob McElhenney Wrexham Birmingham CityGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Tom Brady issues brutal response to Rob McElhenney and fellow NFL legend Eli Manning as tension heats up ahead of Wrexham & Birmingham's Hollywood showdown in League One

WrexhamBirminghamBirmingham vs WrexhamLeague One

Birmingham City co-owner Tom Brady issues a response to fellow NFL legend Emi Manning and Wrexham's Hollywood owner Rob McElhenney on social media.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Brady responds to Manning's X post
  • Boasted about winning more Super Bowl titles
  • Wrexham face Birmingham on Monday