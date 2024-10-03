Tom Brady's Birmingham backed to beat Wrexham to League One title and earn 100 points as EFL expert admits he'll be 'disappointed' if leaders don't 'break some records' after incredible start
EFL expert Don Goodman is expecting Birmingham to amass over 100 points in League One this season as well as break plenty of records.
- Blues currently top of League One
- Recently beat Wrexham in huge clash
- Predicted to head straight back into Championship