Erik ten Hag finally runs out of time! Man Utd SACK beleaguered head coach after nightmare start to 2024-25 season - with abysmal West Ham defeat the final straw as INEOS pull the trigger

E. ten HagManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag with immediate effect, less than a day after the team's damaging defeat by struggling West Ham.

  • United officially confirm Dutchman's sacking
  • INEOS patience finally runs out
  • Red Devils lost four of nine PL games
