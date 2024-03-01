‘There needs to be a sanction’ - Thomas Frank calls for swift Everton & Nottingham Forest punishment from Premier League as Brentford boss admits he ‘doesn’t care’ how many points are deducted EvertonPremier LeagueThomas FrankBrentfordNottingham Forest

Brentford boss Thomas Frank wants a swift "sanction" against Everton and Nottingham Forest and admits he "doesn’t care" how many points are deducted.