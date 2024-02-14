Thiago Silva Mauricio Pochettino Isabelle SilvaGetty & Instagram.com/bellesilva
Thiago Silva's wife slammed by ex-Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit as he insists Twitter outburst against Mauricio Pochettino is exactly what's wrong with 'modern football'

ChelseaThiago SilvaPremier LeagueMauricio Pochettino

Thiago Silva's wife, Isabelle, has been slammed by ex-Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit for her Twitter outburst against manager Mauricio Pochettino.

  • Belle Silva wanted Pochhetino to be axed
  • Later apologised for her 'personal outburst'
  • Petit lashed out at her for taking out her opinions on social media

