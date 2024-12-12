Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2024Getty Images
Chris Burton

Swedish rape case involving Kylian Mbappe allegations dropped due to lack of evidence

K. MbappeReal MadridFranceLaLiga

The Stockholm rape case involving allegations against Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been dropped due to a lack of evidence.

  • French forward always maintained innocence
  • Representatives responded to "slanderous rumours"
  • Investigators found no evidence to continue case
