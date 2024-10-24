'He wanted to keep me' - Sofyan Amrabat reveals why he left Man Utd despite having 'special relationship' with Erik ten Hag

Getty Images SportSoham Mukherjee'He wanted to keep me' - Sofyan Amrabat reveals why he left Man Utd despite having 'special relationship' with Erik ten HagS. AmrabatManchester UnitedFenerbahce vs Manchester UnitedFenerbahceEuropa LeaguePremier LeagueSuper LigSofyan Amrabat revealed why he had to leave Manchester United despite having a "special relationship" with Erik ten Hag.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmrabat joined on loan from FiorentinaUnited chose not to make it a permanent transferTalked about his relationship with Ten HagFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below