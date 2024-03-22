Snubbed to USMNT history maker! Haji Wright rewrites record books in first outing for 15 months as Coventry striker becomes two-goal CONCACAF Nations League hero USAHaji WrightUSA vs JamaicaCONCACAF Nations LeagueCoventry

Haji Wright made USMNT history in his first international outing for 15 months, with the record books rewritten in CONCACAF Nations League action.