Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Harry Sherlock

Sir Jim Ratcliffe dealt blow in Man Utd stadium plans to replace Old Trafford as government set to reject public funds for £2 billion project

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe faces a blow in his bid to replace Old Trafford as the government will reject a plea for funds.

  • Ratcliffe wants to build 'national stadium' in the north
  • Government will reject approach for public money to be used
  • Old Trafford would be knocked down

