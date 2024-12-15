Spain v England: Final - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Sir Gareth Southgate?! Ex-England boss to be knighted despite failing to end Three Lions’ 58-year wait for international trophy

G. SouthgateEnglandWorld Cup Qualification UEFAEuropean ChampionshipUEFA Nations League B

Former England boss Gareth Southgate is reportedly set to receive a knighthood in the 2025 New Year Honours list.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gareth Southgate set to be knighted
  • Third England manager to receive knighthood
  • Southgate currently on hiatus after England departure
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱