Sir Alex Ferguson 'cannot imagine' Cristiano Ronaldo making 2026 World Cup as legendary ex-Man Utd boss suggests veteran Portugal striker won't be able to play at 'highest level'
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson doesn't expect to see a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo starring for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.
- Ronaldo has failed to score at Euro 2024
- Al Nassr striker facing criticism for 'selfishness'
- Will be 41 in two years' time