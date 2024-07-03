Sir Alex Ferguson 'cannot imagine' Cristiano Ronaldo making 2026 World Cup as legendary ex-Man Utd boss suggests veteran Portugal striker won't be able to play at 'highest level' Cristiano RonaldoPortugalManchester UnitedWorld CupEuropean Championship

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson doesn't expect to see a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo starring for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.